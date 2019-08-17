Tornado warning issued for parts of York, Durham regions

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of York and Durham regions.

The weather agency issued the alert at 3:51 p.m. for Uxbridge, Beaverton, Northern Durham Region, Newmarket, Georgina, and Northern York Region.

Damaging winds, large hail, and intense rainfall are possible.

Residents in the area should seek shelter, the weather agency said.

More to come.

Tornado Warning issued for Northern Durham/York storm cell showing rotation on radar – storm is moving southeast – if you're in the path take cover! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/nHOLb3AgOP — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 17, 2019