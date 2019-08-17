Weather
August 17, 2019 4:03 pm
Updated: August 17, 2019 4:11 pm

Tornado warning issued for parts of York, Durham regions

By Web Writer  Global News

Environment Canada issued the alert at 3:51 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of York and Durham regions.

The weather agency issued the alert at 3:51 p.m. for Uxbridge, Beaverton, Northern Durham Region, Newmarket, Georgina, and Northern York Region.

Damaging winds, large hail, and intense rainfall are possible.

Residents in the area should seek shelter, the weather agency said.

More to come.

