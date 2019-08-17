RCMP identify new suspect, lay additional charges in Williams Lake attempted murder

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking an additional suspect and laying new charges in connection with an incident involving attempted murder and kidnapping last week.

That incident may also be linked to the murder of a 43-year-old man on Aug. 6, police say.

A warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Michael Drynock of Deep Creek, B.C., who has been charged with two counts each of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Jayson Gilbert, another man already in custody, has also been charged with two counts of kidnapping, in addition to two counts of attempted murder that were laid on Aug. 11.

The charges against both men are linked to an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge that took place on Aug. 9, about which police have not yet released details.

That same day, a vehicle matching the description of one potentially linked to the Aug. 6 homicide was spotted on Highway 97.

Police gave chase, eventually stopping the vehicle at Airport Road, which sits north of Williams Lake.

Three people, including Gilbert, were arrested, but the other two men were later released. Police have not said whether Drynock was one of those two men.

Police are now seeking the public’s help to locate Drynock, who is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees the suspect is warned not to approach him.

No charges have been laid in connection with the Aug. 6 homicide, but RCMP are continuing to investigate.

“These two investigations remain active and ongoing,” Cpl. Matt MacLeod of the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit said in a release.

RCMP are also continuing their efforts to locate a man named Branton Regner, who has not been seen since the Aug. 9 incident.

Regner is described as a slender Caucasian male, 5’11” and 160 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair and a “fair complexion.”

Police said Friday that they had suspended a search of the Fraser River on Thursday, but may conduct more searches in the future.

Anyone who has information regarding Regner’s activities between Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, or knows where Regner or Drynock are located, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.