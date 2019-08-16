Canada
August 16, 2019 7:55 pm
Updated: August 16, 2019 7:58 pm

Fire prompts evacuation of building in Old Strathcona

By Online journalist  Global News

Firefighters were called to a fire in Edmonton's Old Strathcona neighbourhood on Aug. 16, 2019.

Eric Beck/ Global News
A residential building in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood was in the process of being evacuated late Friday afternoon after reports of a fire.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News a fire was reported to them at a building near 87 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard at 5:15 p.m. They said about 24 firefighters arrived at the scene six minutes later.

The spokesperson said there was a”noticeable fire” on the sixth floor. They added that the fire was declared under control at 5:40 p.m. But there was no word on when residents would be allowed to return to the building.

More to come…

