5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, August 15, 2019
A A
Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Rock Ambleside Park 2019
Aug. 16-18, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ambleside Park, West Vancouver
rockamblesidepark.com
2 — Arts Alive Festival
Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown Langley
langleycity.ca
3 — White Rock Concert for the Pier
Aug. 15
Totem Park (East Beach)
concertsatthepier.com
4 — India Mela 2019
Aug. 17 and 18
Centennial Square, Victoria
iccavictoria.com
5 — PNE Fair
PNE Fairgrounds, Vancouver
Aug. 17 – Sept. 2
pne.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.