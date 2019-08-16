5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
August 16, 2019 7:26 pm
Updated: August 16, 2019 7:46 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, August 15, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Rock Ambleside Park 2019 and White Rock Concert for the Pier.

A A

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Rock Ambleside Park 2019
Aug. 16-18, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ambleside Park, West Vancouver
rockamblesidepark.com

2 — Arts Alive Festival
Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown Langley
langleycity.ca

3 — White Rock Concert for the Pier
Aug. 15
Totem Park (East Beach)
concertsatthepier.com

4 — India Mela 2019
Aug. 17 and 18
Centennial Square, Victoria
iccavictoria.com

5 — PNE Fair
PNE Fairgrounds, Vancouver
Aug. 17 – Sept. 2
pne.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.