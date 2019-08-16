Hamilton police arrest cyclist with sawed-off shotgun on King Street East

A cyclist who tried to hide a sawed-off shotgun from police is facing multiple charges related to carrying a concealed weapon.

Hamilton police say an officer was patrolling an area along King Street East and Barnesdale Avenue South when he noticed two people on bikes acting suspiciously and “peering into a parked car window.”

When the officer went to ask questions, one of the two cyclists fled the scene on his bike.

During the attempted escape, police noticed the male was clutching at something near his waist while pedaling away.

Officers were able to track down the man a short distance away on King Street East and placed him under arrest “due to safety concerns.”

A quick search uncovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun tucked into the front waistband of his pants.

The 37-year-old man was arrested and faces seven charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and prohibited weapon as well as carrying a concealed weapon.

