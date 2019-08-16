Hamilton police searching for stolen SUV with wheelchair inside

Hamilton police are looking for help in recovering a stolen SUV which had a wheelchair in it.

Investigators say a green 2008 Toyota RAV 4 was stolen from a west mountain residence near Guildwood Drive and Upper Horning Road on Friday morning.

Inside the vehicle was a black, non-motorized wheelchair that belonged to the homeowner, police say.

Police revealed ADBD596 as the Ontario plate of the vehicle and are asking the public to keep an eye out for it.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-546-8967 or 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or send an anonymous tip online at https://crimestoppershamilton.com/

