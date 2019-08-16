Crime
August 16, 2019 3:52 pm

3 people face robbery, firearm charges in connection with Fredericton weapons call

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

The Fredericton Police Force attends a call for service on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Megan Yamoah / Global News
Three people appeared in court Friday to face charges of robbery and using imitation firearm in Fredericton, after they were taken into custody on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, Fredericton Police Force searched a residence on Hawkins Street in relation to a weapons call on Wednesday.

Police said they’ve seized a replica firearm, a sawed-off shotgun, a long gun, and a variety of ammunition.

Officers also found a quantity of drugs including methamphetamine, hydromorphone and oxycodone. Stolen property was also recovered during the search.

Jason Kennedy, 44, Breanna Stella King, 23, and 35-year-old Nicholas Parsons – all of Fredericton – remain in custody.

They’re scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

