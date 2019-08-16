3 people face robbery, firearm charges in connection with Fredericton weapons call

Three people appeared in court Friday to face charges of robbery and using imitation firearm in Fredericton, after they were taken into custody on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, Fredericton Police Force searched a residence on Hawkins Street in relation to a weapons call on Wednesday.

Police said they’ve seized a replica firearm, a sawed-off shotgun, a long gun, and a variety of ammunition.

Officers also found a quantity of drugs including methamphetamine, hydromorphone and oxycodone. Stolen property was also recovered during the search.

Jason Kennedy, 44, Breanna Stella King, 23, and 35-year-old Nicholas Parsons – all of Fredericton – remain in custody.

They’re scheduled to appear in court at a later date.