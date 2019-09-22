Canada election: Honoré-Mercier

Honoré-Mercier was another riding caught in the 2011 Orange sweep, but the Liberals were able to catch up and former Liberal MP Pablo Rodríguez was back in the office.

Rodríguez won with 56.55 per cent of the vote.

The riding mainly consists of an industrial area and includes the neighbourhood of Anjou, borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles and part of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Candidates

Liberal: Pablo Rodríguez (Incumbent)

Conservative: Guy Croteau

NDP: Chu Anh Pham

Bloc Québécois: Jacques Binette

Green: Domenic Cusmano

PPC: Patrick St-Onge