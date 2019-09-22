Canada election: Honoré-Mercier
A A
Honoré-Mercier was another riding caught in the 2011 Orange sweep, but the Liberals were able to catch up and former Liberal MP Pablo Rodríguez was back in the office.
Rodríguez won with 56.55 per cent of the vote.
The riding mainly consists of an industrial area and includes the neighbourhood of Anjou, borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles and part of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
Candidates
Liberal: Pablo Rodríguez (Incumbent)
Conservative: Guy Croteau
NDP: Chu Anh Pham
Bloc Québécois: Jacques Binette
Green: Domenic Cusmano
PPC: Patrick St-Onge
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.