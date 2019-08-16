Search and rescue operation underway for missing 75-year-old N.B. man

A search and rescue operation is underway for a 75-year-old man who failed to return home from his family’s cottage.

New Brunswick RCMP say Gary Steeves hasn’t been seen since Tuesday at his residence on Highway 915 in the seaside community of Waterside, N.B.

READ MORE: Police locate ‘vehicle of interest’ in connection with homicide of Fredericton man

He was reported missing the next day after not returning from an overnight stay at his family’s cottage on Tingley Lake Road, near the Cape Enrage Nature Preserve.

He has been known to walk the tidal water beach next to the cottage, according to police.

Steeves is described as a 5’5”, 140-pound bald man with blue eyes. Police say he has difficulty walking due to a recent medical condition.

READ MORE: Police investigating ‘burn-out parties’ following several incidents: N.B. RCMP

Alma Ground Search and Rescue, the RCMP’s Police Dog Services and a helicopter from the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre are all helping to try and locate Steeves.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gary Steeves is asked to contact Riverview RCMP