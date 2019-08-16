Guelph police looking for suspect vehicle after reported hit-and-run with taxi
Guelph police say they are investigating a reported hit-and-run involving a taxi that happened in the city’s east end on Thursday.
According to police, a taxi was involved in a crash with a white car at the intersection of Willow and Imperial roads at around 2 p.m.
Police said the car took off and has not been located by officers. It is possibly a Toyota model that has significant front-end damage, they added.
The driver of the taxi was not injured in the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7529.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.
