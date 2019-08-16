Crime
August 16, 2019 12:54 pm

Guelph police looking for suspect vehicle after reported hit-and-run with taxi

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say the suspect vehicle likely has front-end damage.

Guelph police say they are investigating a reported hit-and-run involving a taxi that happened in the city’s east end on Thursday.

According to police, a taxi was involved in a crash with a white car at the intersection of Willow and Imperial roads at around 2 p.m.

Police said the car took off and has not been located by officers. It is possibly a Toyota model that has significant front-end damage, they added.

The driver of the taxi was not injured in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7529.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.

