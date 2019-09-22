Canada election: Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine is represented in the House of Commons of Canada since 2004.
Voters in Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine elected Liberal MP Diane Lebouthillier in the 2015 federal election with 38.73 per cent of the vote. Lebouthillier, who is the Minister of National Revenue, is running for re-election.
According to the 2016 census, 91.5 per cent of the district speak French, a little over eight per cent speak English and 0.1 per cent speak Spanish.
Geography
The riding occupies the eastern tip of the Gaspé Peninsula and the Magdalen Islands.
Candidates
Liberal: Diane Lebouthillier (Incumbent)
NDP: TBD
Conservative: Jean-Pierre Pigeon
Bloc Québécois: Guy Bernatchez
Green: Dennis Drainville
PPC: Éric Hébert
