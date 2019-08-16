Peterborough police investigating third stabbing-related incident downtown this month

Peterborough police are investigating after a man was reportedly slashed in the face on Thursday afternoon downtown.

Emergency crews were called to Dublin Street around 4 p.m. and were investigating near the Dublin Arms rooming house.

READ MORE: 1 arrested following George Street stabbing in Peterborough

Paramedics treated a man with facial injuries at the scene.

Police have yet to release any details on the incident.

It’s the third stabbing-related incident this month in the city’s downtown following an incident on George Street on Wednesday night and a double-stabbing near Victoria Park on Water Street on Aug. 1.

More to come.

WATCH (Aug. 2, 2019): Two taken to hospital following alleged double stabbing downtown