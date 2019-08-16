Peterborough police investigating third stabbing-related incident downtown this month
Peterborough police are investigating after a man was reportedly slashed in the face on Thursday afternoon downtown.
Emergency crews were called to Dublin Street around 4 p.m. and were investigating near the Dublin Arms rooming house.
Paramedics treated a man with facial injuries at the scene.
Police have yet to release any details on the incident.
It’s the third stabbing-related incident this month in the city’s downtown following an incident on George Street on Wednesday night and a double-stabbing near Victoria Park on Water Street on Aug. 1.
More to come.
