London police search for suspect following three pharmacy robberies

Local police are requesting for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in three robberies that dates between May 26 and August 7, 2019.

The first incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, May, 26.

Police say a man entered a pharmacy located at 1118 Adelaide Street North, demanded narcotics and advised he had a weapon, even though no weapon was seen.

Officials say the man fled with medication before police arrived.

Then, on Tuesday, August 6 around noon, a man entered a pharmacy located at 530 Commissioners Road West.

According to police, the man demanded narcotics, and claimed to be in possession of a weapon.

The man fled the area with stolen property before police arrival.

The third incident took place on Wednesday, August 7 at around 12:45 p.m. when a man entered a pharmacy located at 395 Southdale Road East.

Similar to the other two incidents, police say the man then claimed to be in possession of a weapon and demanded narcotics before fleeing with stolen property prior to police arrival.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for all three robberies.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30-40 years of age, around five-foot-ten to six feet tall, with a heavy build and a full beard.

He was also wearing a baseball cap on all three occasions.

Police say no one sustained injuries in relation to any of the robberies.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

