Dauphin RCMP on the hunt for prisoner after hospital escape

A prisoner who was being treated at Dauphin’s hospital escaped from custody Wednesday night, according to the RCMP.

Police said the prisoner, 34-year-old Dustin Joseph Racette, assaulted corrections officers and fled.

A search of the area failed to locate Racette, and police said he may have been picked up by a vehicle waiting nearby.

Racette is facing charges of escaping lawful custody, assault with a weapon, and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

READ MORE: Suspects on the run — Famous Canadian RCMP manhunts for fugitives

He’s described as five feet nine inches tall and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.

Police said the public should not approach Racette, as he may become violent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Dauphin #rcmpmb seeking public assistance in locating 34yo Dustin Racette who escaped lawful custody at Dauphin hospital. Last seen wearing grey sweat pants & grey sweat shirt. Have info? Call Dauphin RCMP @ 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 https://t.co/ojUC2FmYne pic.twitter.com/GUQkjMlwcs — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 15, 2019

WATCH: People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape