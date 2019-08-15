Dauphin RCMP on the hunt for prisoner after hospital escape
A prisoner who was being treated at Dauphin’s hospital escaped from custody Wednesday night, according to the RCMP.
Police said the prisoner, 34-year-old Dustin Joseph Racette, assaulted corrections officers and fled.
A search of the area failed to locate Racette, and police said he may have been picked up by a vehicle waiting nearby.
Racette is facing charges of escaping lawful custody, assault with a weapon, and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.
He’s described as five feet nine inches tall and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.
Police said the public should not approach Racette, as he may become violent.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
