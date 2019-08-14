Corvette partially pinned under semi in Kelowna’s downtown core

Call it a bizarre traffic incident: A black convertible Corvette partially pinned beneath a semi.

In Kelowna’s slow-moving downtown core, nonetheless.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Lawrence Avenue.

The driver of the semi says he was making a left turn onto Pandosy when the corvette pulled up beside him. Appears both drivers are ok. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/fdAS8GlpwN — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) August 14, 2019

Both vehicles were travelling west along Lawrence Avenue, which is a one-way street.

The semi was attempting to make a wide, left-hand turn from the right-hand lane. Meanwhile, the Corvette was in the left lane and was stopped at the crosswalk.

This is the scene right now at Pandosy Street and Lawrence Avenue. A black corvette ended up under the back of a semi trailer. Driver appears to be ok. No details on what led up to the incident. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/qh2TjWiKEG — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) August 14, 2019

The driver of the semi told Global News he was making the left turn when the Corvette pulled up beside him, resulting in the convertible getting wedged beneath the trailer.

The driver of the Corvette told Global News that he was too shook up to talk.

It appears both drivers were OK.