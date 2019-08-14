Corvette partially pinned under semi in Kelowna’s downtown core
Call it a bizarre traffic incident: A black convertible Corvette partially pinned beneath a semi.
In Kelowna’s slow-moving downtown core, nonetheless.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Lawrence Avenue.
Both vehicles were travelling west along Lawrence Avenue, which is a one-way street.
The semi was attempting to make a wide, left-hand turn from the right-hand lane. Meanwhile, the Corvette was in the left lane and was stopped at the crosswalk.
The driver of the semi told Global News he was making the left turn when the Corvette pulled up beside him, resulting in the convertible getting wedged beneath the trailer.
The driver of the Corvette told Global News that he was too shook up to talk.
It appears both drivers were OK.
