Global News Morning welcomes Alyse Hand as new co-host

Global News Halifax and Global News New Brunswick are delighted to welcome Alyse Hand as the new co-host of Global News Morning.

Hand replaces former co-host Andrea Dion, who recently followed her roots back to Western Canada after nearly 3.5 years in Halifax.

Welcoming Hand to the morning news desk is longtime co-host Paul Brothers, who has been with the show since its launch in January 2013.

Born and raised in Bedford, Nova Scotia, Hand is proud to be a Maritimer. She’s worked in local television in the region for many years, followed by a short stint in public relations.

Fans of Hand will be delighted to see her return to television as a fixture on Global News Morning.

“Alyse is a wonderful local talent. She’s a natural fit with her professional background, passion for news, and shining personality. We’re so pleased to welcome her to Global News Morning,” said Rhonda Brown, News Director, Global News Halifax/New Brunswick.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to morning television and to be joining the Global News team. I take great pride in sharing the stories that come out of our region, and I value the opportunity to connect with viewers and the community,” said Alyse Hand, Global News Morning co-host.

When she isn’t on-air, Hand can be found enjoying paddle boarding, running, spending time with family and friends, and exploring the Maritimes.