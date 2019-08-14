dundas
August 14, 2019 3:57 pm
Updated: August 14, 2019 4:01 pm

City of Hamilton to look into vandalism cases in Dundas

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  Global News

The city began another clean up job in Dundas after alleged vandals sprayed graffiti on a complex at Dundas Driving Park overnight.

The City of Hamilton unanimously approved a motion to mitigate a recent rash of vandalism in Dundas.

A number of councillors showed some frustration Wednesday as the councillor for Dundas asked the city for help dealing with incidents in her ward.

The request came after a swath of graffiti appeared in Dundas Driving Park overnight, a day before the start of a three-day family festival.

Coun. Arlene VanderBeek says Dundas has seen a number of vandalism cases in recent weeks, including a blaze that destroyed a play structure at Veterans Memorial Park at the beginning of July.

“I am quite frustrated by the fact we have not been able to curtail what’s been going on in Dundas at this moment,” said VanderBeek at a council meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors unanimously approved a motion to look into mitigating the vandalism in Dundas, including police involvement and possible camera installations.

However, Ward 10 Coun. Maria Pearson says these actions and clean up will come with a cost.

“We are in a huge bind coming into the 2019 budget,” said Pearson. “The general public has to understand it’s the silly little costs that add up and they’re all paying for this, and they don’t understand it.

 

