Police investigating theft of copper wire rolls in New Brunswick

The West District RCMP is asking the public’s help with their investigation into a break, enter and theft from a trailer in Aroostook Junction, near Perth-Andover, N.B.

Police said someone cut padlocks on a storage trailer at a business on Route 130 and stole between 20 and 25 rolls of copper wire.

The theft, according to police, took place between 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 2 p.m. on Aug.12.

The rolls of copper wire are described as 14-gauge, single-strand wire with rubber coating, and similar to the photo below provided by police. Anyone with information on the break and enter, or the stolen items, is asked to contact the Perth-Andover Detachment or Crime Stoppers.