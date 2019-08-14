Heavy police presence on scene of ‘disturbance’ in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say there is a heavy police presence for an investigation on Hickory Street West in Waterloo.

A police spokesperson says the Emergency Response Team was on scene for a report of a disturbance.

Some streets in the area have reportedly been closed.

Currently on scene in the area of Hickory Street West in Waterloo for a report of a disturbance. There will be an increased police presence. Please avoid the area. More details will be released when they become available. pic.twitter.com/l00ZyADNBp — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 14, 2019

Police are asking people to avoid the area at the moment.

No other details have been made available.

More to come.

