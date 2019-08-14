Heavy police presence on scene of ‘disturbance’ in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say there is a heavy police presence for an investigation on Hickory Street West in Waterloo.
A police spokesperson says the Emergency Response Team was on scene for a report of a disturbance.
Some streets in the area have reportedly been closed.
Police are asking people to avoid the area at the moment.
No other details have been made available.
More to come.
WATCH: (Aug. 2, 2019) Police release new video in connection to reported sexual assaults of 3 children in Kitchener, Waterloo
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.