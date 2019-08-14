Laclie route on Orillia Transit to be temporarily suspended for upcoming triathlon

Transit service will be temporarily suspended on the Laclie route in Orillia for a triathlon on Sunday from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the temporary transit suspension poses to patrons,” Jeff Hunter, Orillia’s construction and transit manager, said in a statement. “We want to ensure that the Subaru Triathlon is carried out in a safe and controlled manner.”

A number of different races will be held as part of the Subaru Triathlon Series in Orillia, including a sprint triathlon, which begins at 9 a.m., and a duathlon starting at 9:15 a.m.

Regular service of the Laclie route will resume on Sunday from 2:15 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.

