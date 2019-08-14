Traffic
August 14, 2019 12:19 pm

Laclie route on Orillia Transit to be temporarily suspended for upcoming triathlon

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Orillia Transit will pause service on its Laclie route to allow for the Subaru Triathlon to take place.

Transit service will be temporarily suspended on the Laclie route in Orillia for a triathlon on Sunday from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the temporary transit suspension poses to patrons,” Jeff Hunter, Orillia’s construction and transit manager, said in a statement. “We want to ensure that the Subaru Triathlon is carried out in a safe and controlled manner.”

A number of different races will be held as part of the Subaru Triathlon Series in Orillia, including a sprint triathlon, which begins at 9 a.m., and a duathlon starting at 9:15 a.m.

Regular service of the Laclie route will resume on Sunday from 2:15 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.

