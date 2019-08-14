$100K in marijuana, fentanyl seized from Cobourg residence: police

Two Cobourg residents face drug-related charges after police say a raid uncovered more than $100,000 in drugs early Wednesday.

As part of a joint drug enforcement investigation, officers with both the Cobourg Police Service and the Port Hope Police Service executed a warrant at a George Street residence in Cobourg.

Police say officers seized eight kilograms of marijuana, an estimated value of $83,669; more than 30 ounces of fentanyl, which is reportedly worth $15,400; and $3,165 in cash. The total value of the seizure is estimated at $102,234, police say.

Two people were arrested at the scene.

David Beesley, 48, and Meghan Angus, 37, have both been charged with:

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a probation order

Angus has additionally been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

