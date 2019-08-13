42-year-old Regina man faces sexual assault charges on minor
The Regina Police Service received a report that a 13-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at a business in the 3800-block of Sherwood Drive.
According to police, an investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Romeo Barnat Morales.
READ MORE: Regina man charged with sexually assaulting girl
The Regina man is charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.
He is expected to appear in Regina provincial court on Sept. 30.
READ MORE: Lethbridge police release composite sketch of Henderson Lake sexual assault suspect
There is a possibility other victims exist unreported, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.