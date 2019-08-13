Crime
August 13, 2019 6:09 pm

42-year-old Regina man faces sexual assault charges on minor

By Global News

Regina police say a sexual assault was reported in the Regent Park area.

The Regina Police Service received a report that a 13-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at a business in the 3800-block of Sherwood Drive.

According to police, an investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Romeo Barnat Morales.

The Regina man is charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

He is expected to appear in Regina provincial court on Sept. 30.

There is a possibility other victims exist unreported, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service.

