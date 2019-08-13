Thousands of dollars, including tax money, stolen from Lethbridge County

A southern Alberta municipal worker is accused of stealing about $49,000 from the County of Lethbridge.

Police in Lethbridge say the county contacted them in May about an apparent theft and fraud by a staff member.

They say an investigation found that a large sum of money – some from tax payments – had been stolen from the county office between 2016 and 2019.

Brandi Leanne Doucette, a 40-year-old Lethbridge resident, is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and altering documents.

Doucette has been released from custody and is to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Police say she is no longer employed by the county.