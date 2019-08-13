Police looking for suspect vehicle wanted in North York daylight shooting

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection to a daylight shooting in North York.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, just south of Sheppard Avenue.

Investigators said a black Range Rover was parked on Florence Avenue when a white Toyata RAV4 slowly approached.

READ MORE: Victim walks into hospital following daylight shooting in North York: Toronto police

When the Toyota stopped alongside the other vehicle, occupants inside began to shoot at the black car, police said.

The Toyota then sped away, heading westbound and turning north onto Botham Road.

According to police, a victim arrived to a nearby hospital shortly after the incident.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection with North York nightclub shooting

Officers said the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and that their injuries are non-life threatening.

Investigators said the Toyota is believed to have sustained damage on the passenger side window during the incident.

Police are asking that any repair businesses and vehicle rental companies report any possible sightings of this vehicle.

WATCH: (Aug. 12, 2019) Justin Trudeau to meet with Toronto mayor, discuss gun violence