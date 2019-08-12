Local Six-Year-Old Performs to Luke Bryan’s “Knockin’ Boots”

It would be pretty hard to find a country music fan that doesn’t have at least a little crush on Luke Bryan.

This six-year-old named Austyn, from the Edmonton area, not only has a crush on the country music superstar, but she also knows every word to his hit song “Knockin’ Boots.” She performed this at her aunt and uncle’s wedding rehearsal and she sure did rock it!

Austyn’s aunt, Erin Frey. said,

“Straight up, six year old, superstar 😂🌟”

Friend of the family, Brittaney Maschmeyer, said,

“Anyone looking for a wedding singer? Look no further 😍😂🙌🏼. So fricken cute”

How can anyone forget when Luke Bryan brought this little six-year-old Kylee up on stage at the PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey, on August 24, 2013, to sing “Someone Else Calling You Baby!”

“It’s amazing how Luke Bryan can share the spotlight and make this little girl’s dreams come true so it will be a moment to remember for a lifetime.” – Randy Garcia (The person who posted this video)

If you haven’t seen this video yet, I promise you will not get through it without cracking a smile at least once.