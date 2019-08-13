Guelph doctor under investigation by Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons say they have opened an investigation into a Guelph doctor who was previously charged with voyeurism.

Dr. Fady Ghaly was arrested by Peel Regional Police in November 2017 after a camera was found hidden in the washroom of a Mississauga medical centre.

Ghaly, who now practices at the Arkell Walk-In Clinic in Guelph, pleaded guilty in 2018 to a lesser mischief charge.

His six-month conditional sentence was served in the community, followed by 18 months of probation.

During his sentence, Ghaly was also ordered to not possess any handheld devices with recording capabilities and to attend counselling.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons confirmed on Monday they have launched their own investigation into the accusations of voyeurism.

Spokesperson Shae Greenfield said he could not discuss specific details, but said it’s not very often they inform the public when a doctor is being investigated.

Greenfield said Ghaly’s case has met a certain threshold when it comes to the public interest.

It’s not known when the investigation will be completed, but it could result in a disciplinary hearing for Ghaly.

Attempts to contact Ghaly and the Arkell Walk-In Clinic for comment have been unsuccessful.

