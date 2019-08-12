Okanagan weather: drier days arrive

After a wet finish to the weekend with 11.9 millimetres of rain falling in Kelowna on Sunday, a few clouds hung on to begin the workweek.

Sunny breaks were also seen through the morning with temperatures climbing into the mid-20s for a Monday afternoon high.

Sunshine will be back Tuesday morning with a chance of some fog patches to start the day. As the day goes on, clouds will start bubbling up and there will be a chance of late-day showers.

Temperatures should manage to make it up to around 27 degrees for an afternoon high.

More sunshine will return with a bit of weak ridging in the upper atmosphere on Wednesday and Thursday as daytime highs hop back into the upper 20s.

Cooler air starts sliding back in on Friday and into the weekend with daytime highs dipping back into the mid-20s through Saturday with a slight chance of showers to finish the week.

Afternoon highs surge back up into the upper 20s with increasing sunshine to wrap up the third weekend of August on Sunday.

