Barrie police searching for missing 21-year-old man
Officers are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at his home in Barrie, police say.
Ahmad Ghulistani is described to be five-foot-nine in height, 176 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police say.
He is believed to be driving a 2008 maroon two-door Scion with the Ontario licence plate CDEX206, police say.
Anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
