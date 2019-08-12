West End pool closing for a month of maintenance

Regular patrons of the Cindy Klassen Recreational Complex will have to find a new place to go swimming for the next month or so.

The entire complex will shut down for scheduled maintenance on Aug. 26.

While the gym and the Harvey Smith Library are expected to re-open as early as Sept. 9, the pool and changerooms will remain closed until Sept. 29.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man’s giant boat pool deck making a splash in Charleswood

The library’s book return and smart locker will also be unavailable during the closure, and all holds will be redirected to the St. James-Assiniboia Library on Portage Avenue.

The complex will temporarily re-open Aug. 27 for one-day, in-person Leisure Guide registration in the cafeteria area.

For a list of alternate swimming times and locations, visit the City of Winnipeg website.

WATCH: Group to fight committee recommendation to demolish Norwood Pool