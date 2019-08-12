2 men arrested after string of reported thefts at underground garage in Stoney Creek

Two suspects wanted in connection with a string of reported vehicle break-ins in Stoney Creek have been arrested, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators allege the two men, aged 24 and 40, broke into the underground garage of a Village Green Boulevard apartment building on Monday, Aug. 5 between 10 p.m. and 10:50 p.m.

The pair allegedly began busting into parked vehicles and “stealing various personal items” once inside, police said.

On Sunday night, an altercation at the Centre on Barton Street at around 8 p.m. led to the arrest of one of the two alleged robbers after officers were able to identify one of the suspects, who police say was a combatant in an unrelated incident.

The two men are facing multiple charges, including break and enter, mischief and theft under $5,000. Police allege the pair broke into 17 vehicles and took property from 11 of them.

Additional charges are pending, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-546-2921, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.