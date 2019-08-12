Crime
August 12, 2019 11:46 am

Man, 58, faces charges after threatening neighbour with knife: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP are investigating after a man, 58, allegedly assaulted his neighbour with a knife.

TEMISKAMING SHORES, Ont. – A 58-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an alleged attack on his neighbour in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

Provincial police allege the incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the man entered his neighbour’s apartment brandishing a knife.

Police say the men got into a fight before the apartment resident was able to get away.

The 58-year-old man is now facing four charges including uttering threats to cause death and assault with a weapon.

He has been released from police custody and is due to appear in court next month.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

