August 11, 2019 4:17 pm
Updated: August 11, 2019 4:18 pm

Victim walks into hospital following daylight shooting in North York: Toronto police

Toronto police say one person arrived in hospital after a shooting in North York.

Toronto police say one person is in hospital following a daylight shooting in North York.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, just south of Sheppard Avenue.

Investigators said there were reports of a vehicle being shot at during the incident. Upon arrival, officers said a vehicle was located with bullet holes.

According to police, a victim arrived to a nearby hospital shortly after the incident.

Officers said the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and that their injuries are non-life threatening.

No word yet on suspect, but the investigation remains ongoing.

