Police in Salmon Arm investigating road rage incident

A road rage incident in Salmon Arm is being investigated as a possible case of assault.

Salmon Arm RCMP said the incident happened Thursday along the Trans-Canada Highway, and involved a car coming to a sudden stop in front of a semi near the Salmon River bridge.

“There was a subsequent verbal engagement between the two drivers and the driver of the car kicked the driver of the semi truck,” Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a press release.

“The incident was independently witnessed and caught on the semi truck’s dash camera. Local police are following up in this investigation, which may have stemmed from a possible driving incident just before the assault.”

West added that “witness statements [have] been gathered in this apparent targeted attack and the video from the semi truck is being secured for the investigation.”

Police also noted that motorists should call them when it comes to resolving driving issues, stating “it may result in a ticket being issued for an offence rather than a criminal investigation into the actions of the person who feels that they may have been wronged by another driver.”

