2 men charged with robbery in downtown Peterborough: police

Two men face robbery charges following an altercation in downtown Peterborough on Wednesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 9:30 p.m., two men approached the victim walking in the area of George and Brock streets. The men allegedly yelled and demanded that the victim turn over his wallet.

READ MORE: Peterborough to update parks bylaw in wake of tent city

Police say the victim was allegedly punched and knocked to the ground and his wallet was stolen. The victim was treated at PRHC for minor injuries and later released.

Officers in the area observed the suspects running and found a group of males in the nearby area of George and Murray streets.

Police arrested one individual and located the wallet, which was returned to the victim.

Noah Eggleston, 22, of no fixed address was charged with robbery. He was held in custody and appeared in court on Thursday.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of another suspect.

Police say they observed the suspect at the corner of Water and Brock streets on Thursday and arrested him.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after forcible confinement investigation leads to drug seizure in Oshawa, police say

Jacob Collins, 32, of no fixed address was charged with robbery.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Friday.

According to a report by mykawartha.com, the victim was a passenger bike owner waiting for a group outside a pub on Brock Street.