August 9, 2019

Police investigating Waterloo parking lot assault

Matt Carty

Police say they are investigating an assault that took place at a Waterloo parking lot in July.

The attack happened in the area of Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road at around midnight on July 19.

Police said a 64-year-old man was attacked but was able to take himself to a hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.

Police said the incident was not reported immediately.

The suspect is described as white, approximately five feet six inches tall with a thin build, scruffy facial hair and messy blonde hair. He was wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a grey T-shirt underneath and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

