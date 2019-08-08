UBC Okanagan hosting free talk on ‘science of wine’

So, you’ve got a crush on grapes and wine and want to learn more about what it takes to create a good bottle of vino.

Enter UBC researchers, who will be hosting a free, educational talk on the science of wine.

The one-day event will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m., at UBC Okanagan in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Licensed B.C. grocery stores can now stock imported wine on their shelves

“UBC researchers are taking the opportunity to explain what’s going on in their research labs, in a series of talks hosted in conjunction with this year’s BC Pinot Noir Celebration,” UBCO said in a press release.

The university says three professors “will provide an overview of their current research projects, including the yeast associated with pinot noir grapes, the chemistry and terroir of Okanagan wines, and ways to predict smoke taint on grapes and prevent it before fermentation.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 4, 2019): Elegance in wine: What exactly is that and how does it affect quality?

Following the wine talks, the BC Pinot Noir Celebration will host educational sessions focusing on the pinot noir varietal.

The celebration, which features wine tasting, dinner, a dance and a guest speaker, runs 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., but is not free to attend. Tickets are $150.

“To complement the celebration, we are also very pleased to offer the public session explaining how science research at the university is benefiting the wine industry’s development,” said Gino DiLabio, professor and head of the chemistry dept. at UBCO.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 21, 2019): The language of wine tasting

“We just feel it is something more to offer than the usual tasting,” said Jak Meyer, BC Pinot Noir committee co-chair, “and it gives us an opportunity to let people know why we are so passionate about this particular varietal.”

To register for the free educational talk, click here.