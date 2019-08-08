Kingston man damages car window with bong, rock, following previous assault: police

A Kingston man is facing charges for allegedly smashing a window with a bong and a rock.

According to a Kingston police news release, an 18-year-old man went to a west-end apartment building on Aug. 7 to see a family member.

READ MORE: Kingston woman faces charges following alleged bong water assault

The man allegedly knocked on the family member’s door repeatedly, despite being under a court order not to contact the person after he allegedly assaulted her in July.

After being denied entry to the apartment, police say the man left.

Later that morning, police say the woman’s vehicle was found damaged — specifically, the car window, which had been smashed out with a bong and a “sizable rock.”

READ MORE: Kingston woman charged with assault after roommate hit with bong

Before noon on the same day, police say they found the man at a west-end motel.

He was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breach of recognizance.