Luke Combs Releasing His Next Album November 8

The wait is over!

Thursday morning, on social media, Luke Combs announced that he will be releasing his next album on November 8, 2019.

New album. November 8. — Luke Combs 🎀 (@lukecombs) August 8, 2019

Here’s one new song that he released for the Angry Birds Movie 2 called…

“Let’s Just Be Friends”

The country music superstar will be hitting the stage here in Edmonton with a SOLD OUT show, at Rogers Place, on October 11.

Here are all of the other places Luke Combs will be touring this coming year:

September 26- Rogers, AR β€” Walmart AMP* (SOLD OUT)

September 27- Bloomington, IL β€” Grossinger Motors Arena* (SOLD OUT)

September 28- St. Paul, MN β€” Xcel Energy Center* (SOLD OUT)

October 3- Cape Girardeau, MO β€” Show Me Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 4- Kansas City, MO β€” Sprint Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 5- Des Moines, IA β€” Wells Fargo Arenaβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 8- Winnipeg, MB β€” Bell MTS Placeβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 10- Saskatoon, SK β€” SaskTel Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 11- Edmonton, AB β€” Rogers Placeβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 12- Calgary, AB β€” The Scotiabank Saddledomeβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 15- Missoula, MT β€” Adams Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 16- Bozeman, MT β€” Brick Breeden Fieldhouseβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 18- Portland, OR β€” Moda Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 19- Vancouver, BC β€” Rogers Arenaβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 22- Los Angeles, CA β€” The Greek Theatreβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 23- Los Angeles, CA β€” The Greek Theatreβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 25- Fresno, CA β€” Save Mart Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 26- Sacramento, CA β€” Golden 1 Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

October 31- Nampa, ID β€” Ford Idaho Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

November 1- Spokane, WA β€” Spokane Arenaβ€ (SOLD OUT)

November 2- Tacoma, WA β€” Tacoma Domeβ€ (SOLD OUT)

November 6- San Jose, CA β€” SAP Center at San Joseβ€

November 7- San Diego, CA β€” Pechanga Arena San Diegoβ€ (SOLD OUT)

November 8- Phoenix, AZ β€” Talking Stick Resort Arenaβ€ (SOLD OUT)

November 15- Indianapolis, IN β€” Bankers Life Fieldhouseβ€ (SOLD OUT)

November 16- Cleveland, OH β€” Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouseβ€ (SOLD OUT)

November 21- Philadelphia, PA β€” Wells Fargo Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

November 22- Uncasville, CT β€” Mohegan Sun Arenaβ€ (SOLD OUT)

November 23- Pittsburgh, PA β€” PPG Paints Arenaβ€ (SOLD OUT)

December 5- Bossier City, LA β€” CenturyLink Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

December 6- Lubbock, TX β€” United Supermarkets Arenaβ€ (SOLD OUT)

December 7- San Antonio, TX β€” AT&T Center‑ (SOLD OUT)

December 11- Louisville, KY β€” KFC Yum! Centerβ€ (SOLD OUT)

December 12- Nashville, TN β€” Bridgestone Arenaβ€ (SOLD OUT)

December 13- Nashville, TN β€” Bridgestone Arenaβ€ (SOLD OUT)

*with The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers

β€ with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers

‑with Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers

LUKE COMBS’ ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

August 31- Snowmass Village, CO β€” Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 17- Los Angeles, CA β€” All For The Hall

September 21- East Troy, WI β€” Alpine Valley Music Theatre

September 22- Cincinnati, OH β€” Outlaw Music Festival

June 4-7, 2020-Myrtle Beach, SC β€” Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13, 2020- Winsted, MN β€” Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20, 2020- North Lawrence, OH β€” The Country Fest

June 26, 2020- North Platte, NE β€” Nebraskaland Days

June 27, 2020- Topeka, KS β€” Heartland Stampede

