Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for central Ontario: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central Ontario on Thursday.

Issued at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada stated.

The watch is in effect for the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft-Hastings Highlands, Northumberland County and Quinte West.

Environment Canada reminds people to head indoors when thunder is heard.

