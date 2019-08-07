Traffic
Police investigate deadly crash on outskirts of northeast Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton police were called to investigate a deadly crash in the area of 195 Avenue and 18 Street on Wednesday night.

Eric Beck/ Global News
One person has died following a single-vehicle collision by the northeastern edge of Edmonton, police said Wednesday night.

At least four emergency vehicles could be seen in the area of 195 Avenue and 18 Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Police did not say if any other people were in the vehicle or what they believed happened.

A vehicle could be seen lying upside down on the side of the road.

More to come…

