WinSport’s new mountain bike skills centre opens to public

WinSport’s new mountain bike skills centre opens to the public on Thursday – one week earlier than expected.

The nine-acre park features a network of cross-county and flow trails with loops for mountain bikers of all ages and abilities, and is located on the west side of Canada Olympic Park.

Although the facility had been operational since July 1 for summer camps and those taking lessons, it wasn’t yet a site that most visitors had access to.

In a Wednesday news release, Andrew Lunt with WinSport said they are excited to open the gates to the rest of the public.

“Due to the hard surface, the trails are far more resilient to weather than the existing downhill trails and will allow for an extended biking season,” Lunt said.

The mountain bike skills centre accompanies the existing downhill trail network to form what the organization is now calling the WinSport Bike Park.

The centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends until Sept. 2, with modified hours until the tentative season closing date on Oct. 27.