August 7, 2019 12:10 pm

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell remains out for key game

By Staff The Canadian Press

Injured Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell sits on the sideline watching warmup prior to CFL action between the Calgary Stampeders and the Toronto Argonauts in Calgary on Thur., July 18, 2019.

CFL PHOTO - Larry MacDougal
Injured Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will remain out Thursday night when his team faces the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Mitchell, who tore a pectoral muscle in Week 3, practised Tuesday for the first time since suffering the injury.

However, the Stampeders have elected to keep the 2018 CFL most outstanding player on the six-game injured list for the full period. That gives Calgary salary-cap relief for that entire stretch for its highest-paid player.

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who is 4-1 as a starter since Mitchell’s injury, will be behind centre against Winnipeg.

The Stampeders and Blue Bombers (both 5-2) are tied for first in the CFL West.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

