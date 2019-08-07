UPDATE: Report of a suspicious device in Kelowna’s City Park prompts evacuation

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP say the explosive device found at City Park on Tuesday evening is believed to be a smoke grenade.

Further, they alleged that a man brought the explosive device with him in the park, and that he was arrested and taken into custody.

The RCMP’s explosive disposal unit was called in to investigate the 8 p.m. incident, with police calling it “a dynamic situation along the waterfront,” adding a portion of City Park had to be cordoned off.

The incident, according to Kelowna RCMP, began following a report of a stabbing near the front entrance to City Park on Abbott Street. Police say officers observed a man who matched the description of a suspect riding away from the scene on a bicycle.

“Police officers who were first on scene pursued the suspect, believed to be armed with a knife, on foot towards the water,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“According to bystanders, the suspect fell from his bike and was observed burying an unknown item in the vicinity of the beachfront public washrooms before being taken into police custody without further incident.”

Kelowna RCMP said as a precaution, the immediate area was evacuated and cordoned off, and that the explosive disposal unit was called in.

The explosive device is still being examined.

A 26-year-old Kelowna man was arrested and later released, with police stating he is facing potential charges and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Further, police said the alleged stabbing victim wasn’t stabbed, but was sprayed with bear mace. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

However, they did say the victim was identified as a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone during a confrontation. Police said he was taken into custody is also facing potential charges pending further investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RCMP received a report of a suspicious device in Kelowna’s City Park just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the object in question was near the washrooms on the beach.

Police tape is still strung across part of #Kelowna’s City Park, and RCMP are on scene. A suspicious device was reported around 8 p.m. tonight, prompting the area to be evacuated as a precaution. ⁦@GlobalOkanagan⁩ pic.twitter.com/O22ArgpHc3 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 7, 2019

As a safety precaution, RCMP said they evacuated the immediate area.

The RCMP’s explosive disposal unit was called in to assess the situation.