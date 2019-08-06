Man in custody after allegedly biting Delta police officer, hitting another with his own handcuffs

Delta police arrested a Surrey man after he allegedly attacked police officers and threw rocks at a patrol car.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in Watershed Park on Saturday morning.

Police say a man began throwing rocks at a police car and tried to enter the vehicle.

The officer then tried to handcuff the man after efforts to calm him were unsuccessful.

He allegedly punched the officer and struck him in the face with handcuffs, which had dropped during the altercation. The officer managed to hold the man in place until backup arrived.

The man then allegedly bit another officer as they tried to take him into custody.

“Our officer received 23 stitches or staples for five separate lacerations to the face and head during this incident, and one of our other responding officers was bitten on the hand,” Supt. Harj Sidhu said.

Police say a 23-year-old man faces four charges and is being held for psychiatric assessment.