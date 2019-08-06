Man attacked by multiple dogs in Napanee weekend incident: OPP

A man was seriously hurt after being attacked by multiple dogs at a home in Napanee, Ont., over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called Monday morning to a home where a man was bitten by three of the four dogs he was looking after.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is suffering from serious injuries, according to OPP.

Police say the dogs have been removed from the home and quarantined. OPP confirmed that they have reached out to the OSPCA for the care of the dogs.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health is also assisting in the ongoing investigation, but would neither confirm nor deny that its involvement is due to the dogs having rabies.

A spokesperson for KFL&A public health did say they are involved in any animal bite incident in the area.

OPP and KFL&A Public Health did not release the breeds of the dogs involved.

