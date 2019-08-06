August 10 – Kidde Canada
A A
Do you know how old your smoke alarms are?
If you can’t answer that question, it’s probably a good time to check.
Smoke alarms, the WHOLE alarm, need to be replaced at least every 10 years. Make it easy and get Kidde’s alarms with built-in the 10 year batteries. No battery changes ever.
Listen to 630 CHED’s Talk to the Experts this Saturday at noon for lifesaving tips around fire and carbon monoxide safety with a safety expert from Kidde Canada.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.