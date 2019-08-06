630 CHED Talk to the Experts
August 6, 2019 4:33 pm

August 10 – Kidde Canada

By 630CHED
Do you know how old your smoke alarms are?

If you can’t answer that question,  it’s probably a good time to check.

Smoke alarms, the WHOLE alarm, need to be replaced at least every 10 years. Make it easy and get Kidde’s alarms with built-in the 10 year batteries. No battery changes ever.

Listen to 630 CHED’s Talk to the Experts this Saturday at noon for lifesaving tips around fire and carbon monoxide safety with a safety expert from Kidde Canada.

