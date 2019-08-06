Vernon North Okanagan police searching for wanted man
Police in the Okanagan are requesting public help in finding a wanted man.
According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Brent Thomas Doyle, 37, is wanted for several offences, including failing to comply with probation.
The RCMP added Brent Thomas Doyle is also wanted for theft and possession of a stolen credit card.
They added that several attempts to locate him have been made, but all were unsuccessful and that he may be connected to the Kelowna area.
Brent Thomas Doyle is described as a Caucasian male, 5-9 in height and weighing 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information regarding Brent Thomas Doyle or where he might be, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
