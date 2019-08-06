Canada
August 6, 2019

Historic Brockville city hall targeted with graffiti

Brockville city hall was targeted by vandals over the weekend. Two downtown businesses were also targeted.

Brockville Police photo
Brockville Police are looking for suspects after several buildings were targeted with graffiti over the weekend, including historic Brockville city hall.

Police say several complaints were called in over the holiday weekend.

Pastime Motors in Brockville was one of three buildings targeted with graffiti over the holiday weekend.

Brockville Police photo

The other buildings “tagged” were Pastime Motors on King Street West and the Home Street Clinic on Home Street.

Both locations are not far from city hall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockville Police or Crime Stoppers.

