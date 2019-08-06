Historic Brockville city hall targeted with graffiti
Brockville Police are looking for suspects after several buildings were targeted with graffiti over the weekend, including historic Brockville city hall.
Police say several complaints were called in over the holiday weekend.
The other buildings “tagged” were Pastime Motors on King Street West and the Home Street Clinic on Home Street.
Both locations are not far from city hall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockville Police or Crime Stoppers.
