Warren senior killed in highway collision that sent adults, kids to hospital
A senior from Warren is dead after a Monday afternoon collision in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews.
Selkirk RCMP said the 78-year-old driver was headed eastbound on Meadowdale Road when it collided with a southbound truck at Hwy. 9.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene, and the passenger, a 74-year-old woman from Warren, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the truck – both from Winnipeg and in their early 30s – as well as three young children, were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor, but RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
