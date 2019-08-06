Traffic
August 6, 2019 2:27 pm

Warren senior killed in highway collision that sent adults, kids to hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP Selkirk detachment.

RCMP
A A

A senior from Warren is dead after a Monday afternoon collision in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews.

Selkirk RCMP said the 78-year-old driver was headed eastbound on Meadowdale Road when it collided with a southbound truck at Hwy. 9.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, and the passenger, a 74-year-old woman from Warren, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after separate fatal collisions in rural Manitoba

The driver and passenger of the truck – both from Winnipeg and in their early 30s – as well as three young children, were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor, but RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

WATCH: ‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Accident
Fatal Collision
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba
Rm Of St. Andrews
Selkirk
Selkirk RCMP
two vehicle collision
Warren

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.