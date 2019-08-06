Crime
August 6, 2019 2:18 pm

Wanted woman believed to be in Calgary area: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Jennilee Eliza Anne Weiler, 30, of no fixed address, is currently wanted on 12 warrants.

CPS handout
Police are looking to the public for help locating a wanted woman thought to be in the Calgary area.

Jennilee Eliza Anne Weiler, 30, is facing 12 charges including possession of stolen property, theft, break and enter, and possession of a fraudulent credit card.

In a Tuesday news release, police said Weiler – who is from BC originally — may be travelling with a small child.

She is described as being 5’2″ tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black and red hair.

Anyone with information on Weiler’s location is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

